Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Citgo on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department is looking for a suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at the Citgo gas station located at 1431 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police say Carlo Hatcher, Jr., 26, is wanted in the shooting that left Jordan Rivers, 21, dead.

Police were called to the gas station just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 following the shooting. There they found Rivers, who had been shot. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds.

The Homicide Division assumed the investigation and released images of the suspect and suspect vehicle from surveillance video Saturday evening. Police say multiple individuals identified that suspect as Hatcher.

Police also say the 2015 Chevrolet Impala involved in the deadly shooting has been located and processed for evidence.

Hatcher should be consider armed and dangerous, and should not be approached

Anyone who has seen Hatcher or has any knowledge of his current whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.