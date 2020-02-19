Police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Road

UPDATE: Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed the victim in the deadly shooting is Robert Grear, age 27. Grear was shot while walking on Brighton Road near Quincy Drive. Newton says the victim was shot multiple times. Lt. Greg Touchberry confirms Grear is the victim of a drive-by shooting.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting on Brighton Road.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed the deadly shooting.

Captain Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick says the victim is an 27-year-old black male. Dent-Fitzpatrick says the man was shot while walking down the road.

