Police: Man bit tip off officer’s nose during a struggle

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer’s nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest. Police in the city of Gainesville said 31-year-old Kenton Thompson ran from officers as they tried to make the drug-related arrest Monday night. When they caught up with him, police say, he resisted and bit an officer on the face. The officer was taken to a medical center for treatment. Authorities say Thompson was jailed with bond set at $7,000 and faces charges including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.

