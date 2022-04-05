EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released details of a situation that ended with officers tasering a 10-year-old girl.
According to EPPD officials, the incident took place on Sunday, April 3, along the 4600 block of Atlas in Northeast El Paso.
Officers, along with the Crisis Intervention Team, were sent to the home on a call of a ‘suicidal girl, armed with a knife.’
According to EPPD, the girl’s parents were unable to restrain her and she fled before officers arrived.
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the Emergence Crisis Hotline (Mental Health Crisis) 24/7: 915.779.1800
- Haitians look forward to filing asylum claims when Title 42 ends in May
- New York City invites Floridians to move over ‘Don’t Say Gay’
- Death being ruled as accidental after Georgia man falls off Liberty Bridge
- Governor calls emergency special election for South Texas congressional district
- Bidens to host granddaughter’s wedding reception at the White House
- Google autocomplete helps legitimize conspiracy theorists, study says
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.