Police searching for missing autistic 14-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Jalen D. Brown, 14, was last seen on Rochester Avenue between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. At time he wearing a tan jacket, black flowery shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.

Jalen has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The Columbus Police Department says the teen suffers from autism and is bi-polar. He is sensitive to sound. They also say he is due to take his medicine.

If you have any information on Jaylen’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.