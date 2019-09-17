Police searching for missing “mentally diminished” 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a critically missing teenage girl.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department Specials Victims Unit say Breanna Dowding, 15, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in the area of 6th Avenue. She was last seen wearing a pink and black hoodie, black tights, and pink and green socks with pink flip-flops.

According to a news release from police, Breanna Dowding is “mentally diminished.” Officials believe she may be with Jasmin Bahema, another missing teen.

Anyone with information concerning this missing person please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.