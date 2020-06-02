Police searching for missing teen, Raymond Richmond

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teen.

Police and the family of Raymond Richmond, age 14, are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

Richmond was last seen in the area of Richland Drive on Friday at around 9:45 p.m. He has short hair and brown eyes. Richmond is 4’9″ and weighs 90 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

(Jy’Quarious Varner)

Police say they believe Richmond may be with another missing teen, 14-year-old Jy’Quarious Varner.

Anyone with information about Raymond Richmond (or Jy’Quarious Varner) should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.