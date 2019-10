LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) LaGrange Police need the public’s help in finding someone who fired multiple shots at a home late last night.

Police say a teenager told them some fired heard multiple shots in the 1100 block of Lindsey Street after 11 o’clock.

Those bullets struck the teen’s home, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaGrange Police or Troup Crime Stoppers.