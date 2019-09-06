Police searching for theft suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police is Department is searching for a theft suspect. Investigators are looking to identify the person seen in this video.

CPD officials say the subject in the video broke into a trailer and stole several lawn equipment items from the trailer’s owner. The theft occurred in the Midtown area of town on Thursday, September 4, 2019 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Investigators say the stolen items are valued at approximately $800.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the subject in the video should call Patrol Services at (706) 653-3300 and ask to leave a message for Officer C. Whitehead. You can also call the Property Crimes Unit at (706) 653-3424.