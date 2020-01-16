Police searching for two teens in early morning Valley armed robbery

VALLEY, Ala (WRBL) Valley Police are searching for two suspects in an early morning convenience store robbery.

Maj. Mike Reynolds says the robbery happened around 2:30 Thursday morning at the Circle K in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.

A clerk said two young men entered the store. One was holding a gun, the clerk told police. Police say they demanded money and merchandise before running away. Investigators say they were last spotted running south into the Shawmut mill village.

Officers from Valley, Lanett, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office all joined the search for the two suspects but did not locate them.

According to Valley Police, “the suspects were described as being young (mid to late teens) black males. Both approximately 5’08” to 5’10” in height and skinny. The first suspect was wearing a black or gray hoodie, black pants, and white tennis shoes. The second suspect was wearing a blue and yellow long sleeve shirt. Both suspects kept their faces covered during the robbery.”

Anyone with information should contact Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.