Police: Second Custom Jewelers robbery suspect caught in Birmingham

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City Police announce a second suspect is in custody connected to a local jewelry store robbery.

A press release says the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Phenix City Police Department Investigators caught 40-year-old Quintrell Thomas Martin in Birmingham Friday afternoon.

As News 3 reported, the Custom Jewelers Inc. on Highway 80 in Phenix City was robbed at gunpoint back on August 14 at around 12:30 p.m. The first suspect, 34-year-old Willie James Calhoun , was arrested August 22.

Martin will be sent back to Phenix City and detained until his preliminary hearing.