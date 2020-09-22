Police: Teen confessed to murdering father’s girlfriend in Rosewood Ave. stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A man and his son pleaded not guilty to murder in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning in the weekend stabbing of a Columbus woman.

44-year-old Joshuah Fredette and his 14-year-old son entered a not guilty pleas in the murder of 37-year-old Emily McDaniel.

McDaniel was found dead Saturday, September 19, in a home in the 1100 block of Rosewood Dr. Police say McDaniel was stabbed to death and possibly shot because they found shell casings near her body.

Det. Dexter Wysinger with Columbus Police testified Fredette made the 911 call reporting McDaniel’s death. Wysinger said Fredette claimed to have found McDaniel dead after returning from a trip to get fast food.

During the investigation, detectives reported learning Fredette’s 14-year-son was also at the crime scene. They say Fredette did not initially reveal that to them.

Police testified in court that Fredette eventually told them his son is involved in a street gang and he was constantly trying to prove himself to the gang.

Originally, police charged just the teen with McDaniel’s murder, but Monday police upgraded the charges against Fredette.

Police did testify that the 14-year-old admitted, without provocation, that he killed McDaniel. Investigators said Fredette claimed his son was mad at McDaniel because the son blamed her for getting his father on cocaine.

Police also say a neighbor told them McDaniel spent the night before her murder at another man’s home.

