Police: Witnesses led them to 16th Ave. murder suspect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Columbus police announced the circumstances leading to an arrest of a July murder suspect.

Witness identified Joshua Irby, 27, in a photo lineup and by name, according to CPD. Irby shot and killed Jeremy Sewell in the 4100 block of 16th Avenue back on July 11, police said.

Authorities say U-S Marshals arrested Irby on Tuesday, Oct. 6

Irby appeared before Judge Julius Hunter Thursday morning long enough to have his hearing pushed back to Oct. 16. That’s because Irby is still working to hire an attorney.

Police say the motive remains unclear.

