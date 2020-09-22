Political parties at-odds over filling Supreme Court seat of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (Nexstar Bureau)- In just a couple of weeks the Supreme Court’s new session will begin and the Senate is racing to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away Friday.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell is promising the Senate will vote on President Trump’s choice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg possibly before election day.

“The senate has more than sufficient time,” said McConnell.

California Congresswoman Judy Chu says that would put the new conservative justice on the bench in time to consider whether to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

“And if so that means millions of Americans will be left without health care,” said Rep. Judy Chu, (D) California.

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton says it’s too early to say.

“It’s not clear to me yet whether we would have a new justice confirmed, so I can’t speculate on how the court’s going to rule,” said Cotton.

But Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus says Republicans have shown they will do whatever they can to eliminate the ACA

“They know that calendar and I’m sure they will rush to have a justice make a ruling on that case,” said Titus.

It’s also possible a more conservative Court will decide to hear a new challenge to abortion laws.

Chu says it’s not just rules about when and how.

“There are also other cases that outright ban abortion totally, that are also actually in the pipeline,” said Chu.

Democrats say the Supreme Court could also play a role in the upcoming presidential election.

“With so many justices who are conservative and appointed by Donald Trump, it’s very likely he’s going to be the one contesting the election,” said Titus.

Both campaigns are already hiring lawyers to prepare for challenges of election results.