Politicians, dignitaries react to the death of Justice Ginsburg

Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The death Friday of equal rights icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg, or RBG as she was affectionately known by many Americans, stunned many on both sides of the political aisle.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who announced in July she is being treated for cancer, had officiated a friend’s wedding last month and had been taking oral arguments over the phone during the pandemic.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a press release from the court.

Respect the nation’s second female jurist quickly poured in from across the political spectrum.

According to family, Ginsberg said before her death that her “most fervent wish” was that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.

