 

Popular Columbus Christmas event plans for 2021 return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One popular Columbus Christmas event didn’t make a return this year, however, the Christmas spectacle does plan to return in 2021.

For the past 23 years, The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular located at 5784 Ironstone Drive, was home to roughly half-a-million Christmas lights during this time of the year.

But, for 2020, those lights, the Ludy family, and their five neighbors are taking a much-needed break, says Jerry Luddy. But have no fear, because the Holiday spectacle has plans for a big return in 2021. 

“Well, I haven’t slowed down. I haven’t put any lights up, but I’m still working in the back in my workshop. Santa revealed what he’s gone be building for us, it’s a 30-foot Ferris Wheel. And it’s going to be an exciting time to see a lot of additions I’m adding to the display this year. Even though we have a half-million lights, we have a lot of portions of the display that we’re adding, that we haven’t seen before,” says homeowner, Jerry Ludy.

Despite the Ludy family taking a break from the holiday extravaganza, long-time visitors and loyal spectators can still drop off donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation, as the family still hopes to give back this Holiday season.

A donation box can be found at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

In the past 10 years of The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular, the Ludy family has raised over $140,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation. 

