Popular night spot in Columbus becomes the scene of a crime following a break-in

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) A Columbus nightclub owner is out of thousands of dollars after criminals ransacked, ravaged, and shattered his business.

The burglary happened early Saturday morning in the 6000 block of Veterans Parkway at the Sound Factory.

“I mean it’s very unfair. I worked so hard for my business. You shouldn’t do that to people,” said Sound Factory nightclub owner, Roonie Griffeth.

Griffeth says thieves stole ATM cash and DJ equipment and they didn’t stop there.

“They took a lot of inventory. Thousands of dollars in liquor were stolen,” said Griffeth.

Despite the terror, Griffeth’s friends and strangers helped him restore and return to normal operations.

“They are good people. And also there’s strangers. You never know who is really going to help. There’s a lot of people who can help,” said Griffeth.

He says although business is back and better, this incident has forever changed his life.

“I hope to maybe get some kind of leads because we need to stop these culprits. Because if they do it to me, they’ll do it to you,” said Griffeth.

He hopes sharing his story will motivate someone to come forward. Anyone with information about this case should contact Columbus Police Department.