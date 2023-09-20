5:30PM

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another pleasant day for our Wednesday! Temperatures struggled to get out of the lower 80s thanks to heavier cloud cover this afternoon. These clouds will continue to build through the overnight and linger through most of our Thursday.

As we begin to tap a little bit of tropical air from the system forming off the coast, we may see a few sprinkles during the day tomorrow. However, none of this will bring any measurable rainfall to bring relief to these dry conditions.

Conditions staying dry through the weekend and for the start of the week. The next chance of rain will move in midweek of next week. Temperatures will remain pleasant for the extended forecast and for the first day of Fall with highs in the mid 80s.

As we head toward the weekend, eyes will be on the potential tropical system forming near the Carolinas and on the coast of Georgia. Right now, this system has a very low chance of becoming a named storm and will likely remain unorganized as it moves onto land.

In the extended forecast, we will be watching a wave off the coast of Africa that has a very good chance of becoming our next named storm of the season. We are too are too far out to tell what impact this could have to land.