Power fully restored in NYC, officials investigate cause of weekend outage

NEW YORK CITY (CBS)- Now New York City’s lights are burning brightly again. But Saturday night, parts of the city were plunged into darkness. The reason why is still unknown.

A hot, humid summer Saturday night in NYC got real dark for tens of thousands of people when a sub-station failed, leaving parts of Manhattan without power for about five hours.

Packed subway trains were stuck with no power in stations. Times Square went dark.

Police officers and regular New Yorkers pitched to keep traffic moving



The city says it wasn’t terrorism or a hack.



New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio played damage control after he returned from campaigning in Iowa.

“You have to be in charge wherever you are. It’s as simple as that,” Mayor De Blasio said.

The blackout happened on 42nd anniversary of the 1977 power outage that sent the city into darkness and chaos. This time order was maintained and there were no injuries.