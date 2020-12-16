Prattville PD searching for 2 suspects in burglary case

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that an anonymous tip has led to the identity of two suspects wanted for burglary and theft of property.

The two were identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Smith and 71-year-old Larry Raymond Jordan.

A CrimeStoppers tip and Smith taking some of the items he had stolen to a pawn shop in Montgomery helped confirmed their identities. Both suspects are still at large, authorities report. Warrants have been obtained and Officers are actively searching for their whereabouts.

Both men are believed to be in the Montgomery area and could be driving a grey Nissan passenger car or a white Chevy Tahoe.

Call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 if you have any information on their whereabouts.