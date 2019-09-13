Prayer could be winner of tonight’s game for Opelika High School students

A national group who wants to stop prayer at Opelika football games will not be successful—at least not completely.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to the Opelika City Schools on behalf of someone offended by prayer over the loudspeaker at football games.

The foundation cited the Supreme Court ruling that doesn’t allow anyone employed with the school to lead a prayer.

But the foundation likely didn’t count on students praying anyway.

The school system announced this week it will observe a moment of silence instead of prayers over the loud speaker.

But we’re learning a grass-efforts by some Opelika High School students is encouraging peers to recite the Lord’s Prayer loudly during the moment of silence tonight.

Students say they will not let a Wisconsin-based organization tell them how to run their school.

