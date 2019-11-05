Prayer Vigil held for Aniah Blanchard at Auburn United Methodist Church

AUBURN, AL (WRBL) – Hundreds of folks turned out in Auburn tonight for a prayer vigil for Aniah Blanchard at Auburn United Methodist Church. Auburn students and people in the community – who didn’t even know Blanchard – bowed their heads in prayer and sent love to her family as they continue to wait for her safe return.

“This past week I’ve really been clinging to the fact that I know that she does love Jesus and she knows that wherever she is, she is not alone,” says Caroline, Aniah’s friend

Tears, hugs, prayers, and love could be seen and felt as folks gathered at Auburn United Methodist Church for a prayer vigil for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who’s been missing for almost 13 days.

“It just kind of puts things in perspective cause you hear about this happening all over and then for something to happen this close to home, it kind of just hit Auburn university as a whole,” says Auburn University Senior Carlie Watts.

During the vigil, Aniah’s favorite worship songs were sung and folks held hands in prayer circles.

The Blanchard family employed Texas EquuSearch to aide law enforcement in her search. “I told the family, I told detectives I can not promise you that we are going to find her but I can promise that we are going to bring in the best resources, do the best job we can do. We’ll leave the results up to God,” Tim Miller, the Founder/Director of Texas EquuSearch.

And with that, folks left with high hopes that Aniah would be returned home safely.

“I’ll leave you with this scripture: Psalms 27:14 – Wait for the Lord, be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord,” says Caroline.

The family would like the community and anybody that sees this story to continue to share her picture on all platforms because it will keep her at the forefront of people’s minds.