Prayers from Plains for former President Jimmy Carter

PLAINS, Ga (WRBL)- Prayers and well wishes came from President Carter’s hometown as he underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Many people in Plains say they leaned on their faith in a Higher Power for Mr. Carter’s well-being.

Most of his neighbors believe former President Carter will likely rebound from this health scare, just like he’s always done in the past.

Mr. Carter also faced a health crisis in 2015 when doctors found cancer in his brain and liver.

Six months after making the cancer diagnosis public, President Carter announced he was cancer-free.