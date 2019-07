Pam Kirkland, with Columbus Health Department, wants to be sure parents and students are ready for the upcoming school year — by encouraging them to get their proper vaccinations.

Pam visits News 3 Midday to discuss the proper vaccinations with Greg Loyd and discuss how parents can go about being sure their children are immunized.

Pam stresses that it’s important to go ahead and get those vaccinations now, so your child is ready for the new year!