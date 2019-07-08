President Trump addresses census question, border, and Biden

Before departing for his New Jersey golf club Friday, President Trump engaged in a venting session at the White House.

Trump attacked Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and insisted a citizenship question will be added to the 20-20 census.

The President says the administration is looking at a number of options to make that happen.

President Trump is signaling he may use an Executive Order to force a citizenship question on to the 2020 census.

“We have four or five ways we can do it. It’s one of the ways that we’re thinking about doing it,” said President Trump.

Having lost in the Supreme Court — and as the forms are being printed without the question – President Trump seems undaunted.

“So, we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision,” said the President.

He argues history is on his side.

“If you look at the history of our country, it’s almost always been asked,” said President Trump. “You need it for Congress for districting.”

But both claims are false: the question has not been asked since 1950 and districts are drawn based on the total number of people, not citizens, in a particular area.

Sources tell CNN that President Trump is frustrated with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for caving and announcing publicly that the administration was abandoning the effort.

But when asked if Ross’s job is safe, the President said:

“Yeah. He is, Wilbur is a good man.”