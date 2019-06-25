President Trump announces Iran sanctions, backs off migrant round-up, and denies new sexual assault allegations

WASHINGTON (CNN)- President Trump announces hard hitting sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, the President says he’s putting off large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants – for now.

“I’ll be signing an executive order imposing hard-hitting sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran,” said President Trump.

President Trump announced Monday new sanctions on Iran

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” said President Trump.

After pulling back on a planned military strike in retaliation for shooting down a U.S. drone — he’s now upping the pressure on a crippled Iranian economy.

“I think a lot of restraint has been shown by us. A lot of restraint. And that doesn’t mean we’re going to show it in the future,” President Trump warned.

It’s the response President Trump preferred over the one his military advisers pushed.

“John Bolton is absolutely a hawk. If it was up to him he’d take on the whole world at one time, OK?” the President told reporters.

Sources tell CNN the President took a last minute trip to Camp David after bucking the advice of his national security team and no cabinet members or senior policy staffers joined him initially, with Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney going later.

“We’re going to Camp David. We’re going to have meetings and a lot of work,” the President said.

The getaway coming as he changed his mind on Iran – and postponed plans for nationwide raids for families with deportation orders.

“The people who came in illegally are going to be removed from the country, everybody knows that,” the President said.

Sources say it was a call from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that got him to delay for at least two weeks.

All this as the President is facing another sexual assault allegation.

“He pulled down my tights,” E. Jean Caroll told CNN’s “New Day.”

Carroll claims Trump assaulted her over two decades ago in a New York department store dressing room.

“It was over very quickly. It was against my will. One hundred percent,” Carroll said.

Carroll said she’s coming forward now because she wants the President to face consequences.

“He denies it. He turns it around. He attacks. And he threatens,” Carroll said.

President Trump is denying the claims.

“It is a totally false accusation,” the President responded.