President Trump condemns shootings, faces harsh criticism from some Democrats

(CNN)- The weekend’s mass shootings have emotions high everywhere- including the White House.

President Trump called the shooters “mentally ill,” and prompted new action to stop mass shootings.

Some Democratic presidential candidates are pointing the finger at the President.

“I want to extend our condolences,” said President Trump.

As he returned to the White House, President Trump expressed his solidarity with El Paso and Dayton condemning what he called “senseless attacks.”

I just want to say these are two incredible places, we love the people. hate has no place in our country.

But many of his 2020 rivals laid the blame squarely at the President’s feet, even labeling him a “white nationalist”.

“The President not only tolerates, but invites the kind of racism and hatred that- that not only offends us, but– but changes who we are as a country,” said Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Julian Castro, the sole Latino candidate in Democratic race, accused the President of inciting violence through his rhetoric.

“He’s spoken about immigrants as being invaders. He’s given license for this toxic brew of white supremacy to fester more and more in this country,” said Castro.

The White House offered a vigorous

“The President is just as saddened by this as you are. The President is just as angry by this as you are, and wants to do something about it just as everybody else does,” said Mick Mulvaney, acting White House Chief of Staff. “This was a sick person. The person in Dayton was a sick person. No politician is to blame for that.”

