President Trump expected to deliver Wednesday address on growing Middle East tensions

WASHINGTON- (CBS) President Trump will deliver a statement today after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases with U-S troops.

Early reports from U-S officials say there were no American casualties. Iraq’s prime minister says the Iranians verbally told the Iraqi government that the retaliation was about to start.

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles overnight, aimed at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Iranian state TV said it was revenge for last week’s killing of general Qassem Soleimani.

He was buried hours after the attack, following a massive, multi-city funeral procession filled with anti-American statements.

One base targeted was in Erbil in northern Iraq.

“After that we also heard helicopters in the sky. And just a little while ago we heard a fighter jet overhead,” said Ian Lee, CBS News correspondent in Erbil.

The other was at Al-Asad Air Base, home to about 1500 personnel.

“We’re prepared to attack if we have to,” said President Trump.

Earlier in the day, President Trump sent a warning to Iran.

“If Iran does anything that they shouldn’t be doing, they’re going to be suffering the consequences,” said President Trump.

But after the attacks the President tweeted “’All is well,’” and “’So far so good.’”

Iran’s foreign minister also reacted on social media, saying “Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense” and they “do not seek escalation or war.”

“All we want it’s very simple what we want from Iran. Stop trying to kill us,” said Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana.

Some U.S. lawmakers hope both sides show restraint, a sentiment echoed by many Iranian Americans.

“This could spiral out of control very, very quickly,” said Rep. Eliot Engel, A Democrat from New York.

“I feel for the troops that are going there right now. I feel for their families. I feel that both sides, the people, the public they don’t want to have any war,” said Shaye Ghahremani, a dual citizen, from San Antonio, Texas.

Iranian state TV says Iran has 100 other targets if the U.S. responds.

In an address to his nation today, Iran’s Supreme Leader said “we slapped (the Americans) on the face” and said U-S presence in the region needs to end. Meanwhile American B-52 bombers were moved into the region as a show of strength. The Department of Defense is not commenting on what a potential US response would look like.