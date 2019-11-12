President Trump fights back as impeachment investigation moves forward

WASHINGTON- President Trump is offering up his own transcript, as House impeachment investigators deliver up transcripts from the depositions of key witnesses.

This comes just a short time before the hearings are taken public.

President Trump said on Twitter, “In order to continue being the most transparent president in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the president of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing!”

President Trump offered up his own bombshell as House investigators drop deposition transcripts from more top government officials.

Pentagon official Laura Cooper testified that former Special Envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker told her that American diplomats in Ukraine were alarmed that American aid to Ukraine was held up in what’s been called a dollars for dirt scheme.

She told impeachment investigators quote: “Our team in Kyiv was acutely aware of the hold and was expressing serious concerns to us.”

Christopher Anderson, a former aide to Volker testified that Volker and National Security Adviser John Bolton were concerned about Rudy Giuliani’s agenda with Ukraine. He told impeachment investigators quote:

“I had the fear that if Giuliani’s narrative took hold, that the Ukrainian government was the enemy of the President, then it would be very hard to have high-level engagement.”

This came as Republicans are joining the growing calls by President Trump to call their own witnesses to testify.

“I hope everyone who testifies will go do so truthfully, accurately,” said Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State.