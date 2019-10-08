President Trump says he’s not worried about second whistle blower

WASHINGTON – (CBS) The impeachment inquiry into President Trump is widening.

House Democrats are sending subpoenas to the Pentagon and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he is not concerned about a second whistle blower coming forward.

“You can’t impeach a president for doing a great job,” President Trump said.

President Trump dismissed talk of impeachment Monday and suggested it’s the House Democratic leadership who ought to be investigated.

“They should be looked at strongly. What they did is unthinkable,” President Trump said.

Democrats are adding to their subpoena count, demanding documents from the Defense Secretary and White House Budget Director, in part, to find out the reasons for withholding military assistance to Ukraine.



