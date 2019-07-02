President Trump says more talks to come with North Korea

The White House (CBS)- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Trump Administration negotiators will meet North Korean counterparts to resume denuclearization talks in the coming weeks.

“The teams will gather, they’ll start working, they’ll star exchanging ideas,” Pompeo said.



President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to restart discussions over the weekend during an unprecedented meeting.

P resident Trump became the first sitting American president to enter North Korea and then the leaders spoke for nearly one hour.



“The relationship we have developed has meant so much to so many people,” President Trump said.



In a tweet, the President said his visit to North Korea was an important statement and an honor, but some Democratic Presidential hopefuls saw it differently.



“He keeps having these summits and meetings that really don’t produce anything,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (D) Presidential Candidate



“This country is no safer when it comes to North Korea,” said Beto O’Rourke, (D) Presidential Candidate



Talks to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program broke down earlier this year. And despite a hiatus in testing, North Korea has continued to produce material for nuclear weapons.



President Trump said economic sanctions on the north would stay in place, though he seemed open to lifting some of them in return for North Korean concessions.



