President Trump signs Executive Order aimed at making healthcare costs more transparent

WASHINGTON (CNN)- President Trump wants patients to know how much their health care services cost before they receive treatment.

Monday, the President signed an Executive Order requiring hospitals disclose their pricing for services to the public.

According to the White House, patients will eventually be able to see the out-of-pocket spending costs before they receive any care.

President Trump says once the costs are clearly defined, he expects they will drop.

“With this order, hospitals will be required to publish prices that reflect what people actually pay for services in a way that’s clear, straightforward and accessible to all,” said President Trump. “And you’ll be able to price it among many different potential providers. And you’ll get great pricing. Prices will come down by numbers that you won’t even believe.”

Monday’s Executive Order comes after President Trump signed legislation aimed at cutting prescription prices in 2018.

The legislation ended so-called gag orders on pharmacists, allowing them to discuss cheaper price options for prescriptions.