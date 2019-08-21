President Trump talks guns and economy

WASHINGTON (CBS)- President Trump held a media availability at the White House Tuesday where he discussed a range of topics, including the economy and gun control.

The President dismissed a report that claimed he told the National Rifle Association that background checks were off the table.

President Donald Trump says it’s “irrelevant” whether his trade war with China tips the U.S. into recession because it’s “about time” the U.S. takes on China. The Republican president says he believes the U.S. is “far from a recession” but also acknowledges he’s considering moves designed to stimulate faster economic growth. China said Wednesday trade with the U.S. has been “mutually beneficial” and expressed hope the U.S. can “meet China halfway” in settling disagreements.