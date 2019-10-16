President Trump wants to meet with congressional leaders over Middle East tensions

WASHINGTON (CNN)- President Trump is set to discuss the rising tensions in Syria with congressional leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among those expected to attend.

President Trump says he may put “massive tariffs” on steel if Turkey doesn’t respond to the current sanctions — which could hurt their economy.

U-S leaders are also calling for a ceasefire in northeast Syria.

But, Turkey’s president tells CNN that he is quote “not worried about any sanctions.”