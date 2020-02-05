President Trump’s approval rating tops its highest mark, as impeachment trial set to conclude Wednesday

WASHINGTON- (CNN) The impeachment of President Trump enters its last chapter.

A final vote, on whether to acquit or convict, will be held this Wednesday afternoon.

One day after giving the State of the Union Address, President Trump officially finds out his fate.

“He absolutely, unequivocally is guilty,” said Sen. Jon Tester, (D) Montana.

The Republican party has the majority of the Senate and is expected to acquit the president on both counts.

“The arguments of the House managers simply did not demonstrate that the president’s actions rise to an impeachable offense,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa.

The stances taken toward the president were largely split along party lines.

“The Democrats’ decision was a mistake, and it’s only further divided our nation during a time when we need to be working together,” said Sen. Steve Daines, (R) Montana.

“I thought that the evidence was overwhelming of how he literally held up aid to a foreign country, a fledgling democracy, an ally that had been invaded by Russia all because he wanted dirt on a political opponent,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democratic Presidential candidate.

Some leaders say it’s time to put this political saga in the past.

“It’s time to move on. And to move on to focus on bipartisan legislation to help the families that we represent,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R) Ohio.

Others hope to not see such a case again.

“I hope history treats this episode as an aberration, not a precedent,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D) Rhode Island.

Meanwhile President Trump’s approval rating is 49%, according to a Gallup Poll released Tuesday.

That’s the highest it’s been since he’s taken office.

The president did not mention impeachment in Tuesday’s State of the Union.

One senator has raised the idea of a censure vote against the president, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say they are not interested