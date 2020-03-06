President Trump’s scheduled Friday visit to CDC in Atlanta canceled

WASHINGTON- President Trump’s scheduled trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is canceled, accord to a White House schedule.

The trip to the CDC’s headquarters was set to take place Friday afternoon.

No word yet on what led to the change in plans.

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.

Since then, numerous public events and major conferences were canceled due to the disease.

There are now more than 97,000 confirmed cases globally.

More than 3300 people have died worldwide as a result of the disease.