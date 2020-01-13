Program offers new hope to some Georgia hip replacement patients

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- A bad hip can be a debilitating injury which can keep you from working or even living a normal life.

And hip replacement surgery is expensive.

But one Savannah group is doing its part to help some hip replacement patients–get back on their feet– in more ways than one.

Moving is something Milton Bordeaux couldn’t do just days ago.

“With the hip the way it was I couldn’t work, if I couldn’t work I couldn’t get insurance so I was really in a bad, bad situation,” said Milton Bordeaux, an Operation Walk Patient.

Bad enough that Milton had to move back in with his ex-wife just to get help. That is until “Operation Walk” stepped in. Milton and three other local patients all had their hips or knees replaced all for free.

“It was a lifesaver,” Bordeaux said.

Doctors call it a “medical mission.” Started in third world countries, now surgeons in the United States and at Optim Surgery Center in Savannah can offer life changing help without that back-breaking cost.

“For these patients who are sort of living on the edge financially, they don’t have the opportunity to get the care they need to restore function so they can improve their financial situation,” said Dr. Charles Hope II, Orthopedic Surgeon.

Optim will also continue physical therapy for all these patients for free.



