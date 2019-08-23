Russell County DA on Samuel Little: ‘He’s as cold-blooded a killer as I have ever seen’

The man authorities say could be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, has been indicted in Russell County.

Samuel Little has confessed to 93 murders over nearly a half-century in 19 states. One of those victims was 23-year-old Brenda Alexander in August 1979.

Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis tells WRBL News 3 that the Grand Jury returned the indictment Tuesday. Little, who is serving a life sentence for murders in California will be served with the indictment soon, Davis said.

Alexander’s nude body was discovered on a dirt road off 7th Street. She was last seen alive the night before leaving the Tap Room, a bar at the corner of 8th Street and Fifth Avenue in Columbus.

The case set in a cold case file until November 2018. The Texas Rangers notified Phenix City police that Little had given them evidence that between 1977 and 1979 he had killed a woman in Phenix City.

Details he related matched details on Alexander’s murder. Detectives interviewed Little in Texas and were convinced he committed the Phenix City homicide.

In order to get a confession, Davis agreed not to seek the death penalty against Little.

But that doesn’t mean Davis would not like to bring Little to Phenix City to stand trial.

“If he lives long enough it is my understanding, he’s 79 years old, we hope to get him back here and have him answer to the court,” Davis said. “But if we don’t at least we have made a record and presented it to a jury. And the jury has returned an indictment. And I think that’s important.”

Little was a drifter and killed coast to coast, but was born in Reynold’s, Ga. and raised in Ohio.

“When you kind of move in anonymity and you don’t really have connections with the community,” Davis said. “And you murder people you don’t know and don’t know you and you have no nexus with. Those cases can be very difficult to solve. And that’s certainly true here because this fellow killed over 90 young women in multiple states across the country before he was ever apprehended.”

Little strangled most of his victims.

“He was fixated on the type of death that he brought about,” Davis said. “It gave him sexual pleasure to do that.”

Davis has been in the District Attorney’s Office for more than four decades. Little tops the list of killers.

“He’s as cold-blooded a killer as I have ever seen.”