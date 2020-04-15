Prominent, married Chicago attorneys found dead in their home

CHICAGO, IL- (CNN/WLS)- A couple found dead inside their suburban Chicago home Monday night have been identified as well-known attorneys.

Cate Cauguiran spoke with one of their friends who says he remembers them as heroes.

Neighbors playing music from their porches to solemnly honor 67-year-old Leslie Jones and her husband, 70-year-old Thomas Johnson.

Dan Herbert, a prominent Chicago attorney first met Johnson while he was a hearing officer for the Chicago Police Board.

herbert said the couple left a lasting impact on all they met.

“For the span of a few years, it would be every weekend I would meet someone whose life was changed and who was saved by Tom Johnson and his wife,” Herbert said.

The Harvard Law School graduates were both well-known attorneys at the same downtown Chicago law firm.

Oak Park police found the couple dead in their home on Fair Oaks Avenue after they were called to do a welfare check Monday night.

“Preliminary information gather at the scene indicates the deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances. None of the injuries appear to be self-inflicted,” said Oak Park Police Chief LaDon Reynolds.

Crime tape still surrounds the couple’s home as investigators work to solve this tragedy.

“No matter how many times you’d met them, you walked away feeling better about yourself but more importantly you felt motivated to do good,” Herbert said.

Authorities are investigating the couple’s suspicious deaths.