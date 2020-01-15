Proposed Georgia bill aims to increase tax collections

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers are nearing a deal to tighten sales tax collections by online marketplaces such as eBay and Etsy. House Bill 276 went to a conference committee with senators on Tuesday. It remains to be seen just how many online sellers could be affected.

Georgia’s tax collections have lagged badly since the Republican-led legislature cut the state’s top income tax rate last year. Lawmakers had projected $800 million more in revenue for this year’s spending plan.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered midyear budget cuts of 4%, with a plan to deepen cuts by another 2% in the next budget year.