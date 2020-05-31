Protestors rally Sunday afternoon in downtown Columbus, peaceful march ongoing

About 100 people peacefully protested in downtown Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

The protest started about 1 p.m. and is ongoing. They marched along the sidewalks of Broadway, staying out of the street.

It was one of many protests across the nation in the last week after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Columbus protestors were chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe,” which is something that Floyd said while an officer had a knee on his neck.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, who is also the public safety director, and Police Chief Ricky Boren attended the protest.

“I went over and talked to the organizer prior to the event,” Henderson told News 3. “I support them. I feel the same way they do — for the most part. I told them to make sure that nobody came here and through destructive acts pushed their message into the background.”

The protesters were given orders by police and followed those instructions.

