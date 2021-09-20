PSP Frackville releases more information on bus crash that injured 32 people, multiple in critical condition

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 30 people were injured in a crash over the weekend in Schuylkill County involving a bus that was packed with high school girls on a church retreat. Three people remain in critical condition Monday night.

Image courtesy of state police

Image courtesy of state police

















We now know the driver’s name and more about the teenage girls on board. State police are trying to figure out what led to the crash.

The coach bus crashed on its way back home Sunday afternoon. It was carrying 31 teenage girls and volunteers from a Lancaster County church.

LCBC Manheim says they were traveling from Lake Champion, New York, just over two hours from the crash site off Interstate 81 in Frailey Township, Schuylkill County.

The bus was one of three buses traveling together.

“This bus in particular was the middle of the three buses and just for unknown reasons at this time, it just kind of veered off,” said Trooper David Beohm, PSP PIO Troop L.

The bus heading to Manheim left the roadway.

The bus hit an exit sign and dragged it 300 to 500 feet and then the bus kept driving. The bus drove through the grass and crossed the exit ramp. It continued across Route 25, breaking a guide rail before it drove 50 feet into the woods.

Bus parts remain trapped in the trees.

“There’s 32 injured from the crash, three of who are in critical condition,” said Trooper Beohm.

State police say five people were flown to area hospitals. The driver, 37-year-old Adam Wright from Lancaster, suffered serious injuries. He was conscious at the scene and transported to a Geisinger area hospital.

Wright worked for Premiere #1 Limousine Service.

“The troopers earlier today went up to the hospital to talk to the driver of the bus to help us figure out what was going on,” said Trooper Beohm.

They have not released any additional information Monday evening. This is an active investigation.

State police ask anyone who may have been an eyewitness to the crash to contact PSP Frackville.

LCBC released the following statement on their website. It reads in part:

“Thank you for praying for those involved in today’s bus accident involving 31 students and leaders from our Manheim Campus who were returning from the LCBC HSM (high school ministry) retreat at Lake Champion in New York. We ask that you would continue to pray for each student and their families during this very difficult time. Specifically, we are asking God for the comfort and healing of each student along with wisdom and skill for the medical teams that care for them. Additionally, we ask for peace and comfort for the families of each of the girls involved. I love our LCBC family, and families pull together in times of need. And now is the time for our entire LCBC family to come together in prayer to support these girls and leaders and their families.”

As of the most recent update on LCBC’s website Monday afternoon, 18 of the 31 students and volunteer leaders have been released from the hospital.