PTAP Super Bowl ad hits an emotional chord with military theme

A Columbus automotive company hit a nerve when it ran a local Super Bowl ad that dealt more with soldiers than cars.

The PTAP ad ran during halftime of Sunday’s big game and generated a lot of response locally on social media. About 0,000 people have viewed it on YouTube since it aired. And that number has been increasing steadily.

The ad deals with soldiers, sacrifice, loss. And their trucks. Many of PTAP’s customers are military personnel. The company puts after-market parts on vehicles.

In the ad, a soldiers’ mother gets his truck supped-up while he’s in Basic Training. The ad tugs at the heartstrings because the soldier enlists after his brother’s death.

Owner Jason Gamache said the locally produced spot was not released on until halftime Sunday on purpose.

“We are definitely pleased with the response,” Gamache said Monday morning. “We kept it quiet because we wanted to see people’s emotions and hear people’s emotions. We love our soldiers and we love our community. We appreciate what they do and we wanted them to know that. We didn’t try to focus on PTAP. It was a focus on all the people serving our country that give us the freedoms we have.”

Working with soldiers to customize their vehicles is at the heart of what PTAP does.

“A lot of our customers are military,” Gamache said. “We had a guy who was transferring out and he just stopped by to thank us.”

As part of the ad campaign, PTAP is asking people to visit its website and “salute a soldier.” Those personal messages will be featured at the business at the intersection of Ninth Street and Veterans Parkway.