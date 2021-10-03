Pumpkins at Callaway makes for a non-spooky fall family outing

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Pumpkins at Callaway, the new family-friendly attraction at Callaway Resort and Gardens has been open about three weeks and is giving families a non-spooky way to celebrate fall. The attraction is centered towards children and gives families an opportunity to interact in an outdoor setting.

Rachael McConnell, the Marketing Manager at Callaway Resort & Gardens, said she has gotten a lot of positive feedback from the community and has seen a lot of excitement from families.

“I just want to make sure that everyone knows that here at Callaway Resort and Gardens this is a family-friendly, non-spooky event so everyone can come out together to celebrate the new season at once,” said McConnell.

McConnell said many people have enjoyed walking through the light up forest looking at the sculptures of owls, spiders and pumpkins that are decorated with colorful lights. She also said it was important to the resort and garden to have elements for everyone in the family.

Some of the features included in this new fall attraction are a dance tunnel, glow in the dark mini-golf and a pumpkin emporium. Attendees can also participate in pie eating contests and visit House of Boo’s for specialty drinks. Spookley the Square Pumpkin can be found inside the pumpkin emporium along with other characters for photo opportunities.

Pumpkins at Callaway will be open until Oct. 31, 2021 before the garden transitions into a holiday themed attraction, Fantasy in Lights.

McConnell also emphasized the importance of purchasing Pumpkins at Callaway tickets online at their website. The attraction is a first-come-first-serve event and purchasing tickets online can ensure admittance on a preferred night.