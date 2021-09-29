Raffensperger speaks to Columbus Rotary Club, praises Muscogee County Elections Director Nancy Boren

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made a stop in Columbus Wednesday, speaking to the Rotary Club of Columbus.

The Republican Secretary of State has been in the crosshairs of former President Trump and his followers who contend that the November 2020 election was stolen.

He addressed more than 100 Rotarians at the downtown club. He did not directly address the pressure he has received from former President Trump to overturn the results of the Georgia presidential election.

He said we all be better off if everyone used the Rotary’s four-way test.

Raffensperger says voter fraud and voter suppression are two sides of the same coin.

“And here is where I probably step on everyone,” Raffensperger said. “I am going to offend people on this side and I am going to offend people on that side. And I understand that. But Stacey Abrams lost the state of Georgia by 55,000 votes. And she never conceded. And what she said was it was voter suppression. She actually said it was the machines that flipped votes. You even had a lawsuit for the lieutenant governor’s race. Then you flip forward two years later, and we start hearing about voter fraud.”

Raffensperger had high praise for Muscogee County Elections director Nancy Boren, who was in the audience.

“And, so, Nancy Boren if you don’t know, she’s your elections director for Muscogee County,” he said. “We have like a superstar of elections directors and she has been recognized, not just by us, our office. We know she’s a superstar. Not just all of you that know she’s a superstar. But all of her other 158 election director peers and the Election Officials Association of Georgia. And she does a tremendous job.”