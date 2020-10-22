Raiders game moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon

Top Stories

by: 8NewsNow staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL announced Thursday the following scheduling changes for Week 7. The Las Vegas Raiders game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 1:05 p.m. PST/ 4:05 EST.

The NFL says the decision to move this game and other games was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football.

The Buccaneers-Raiders game is now scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts, said the NFL.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 83° 67°

Friday

82° / 67°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 82° 67°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 65°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 64°

Monday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories