Rain and storms through mid-week, then all high and dry

Right now we are tracking a wave of showers and storms moving towards our area around the 6pm hour. These are not sever but may produce isolated strong gusts up to 40 mph, with small hail.

There will be scattered showers throughout the overnight and through daybreak Wednesday morning. Then a second round of scattered showers and storms will arrive late afternoon and evening Wednesday.

The clouds will still be lingering Thursday but will eventually clear for a great start to the weekend.

Weather Synopsis: A cold front is stalled-out across the region and we are trapped in the warmer portion or southern portion of the cold front, with humid and warm air.

The forecast will continues with several waves of showers and storms.

In between the stronger waves there could be any pop-up or (convective) type storms, which will happen at any given time in the afternoon.

A stronger High pressure “Fair Weather” system will build from the north and dry us out just in time for the weekend.