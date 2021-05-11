 

Rain and storms through mid-week, then all high and dry

Right now we are tracking a wave of showers and storms moving towards our area around the 6pm hour. These are not sever but may produce isolated strong gusts up to 40 mph, with small hail.

There will be scattered showers throughout the overnight and through daybreak Wednesday morning. Then a second round of scattered showers and storms will arrive late afternoon and evening Wednesday.

The clouds will still be lingering Thursday but will eventually clear for a great start to the weekend.

Weather Synopsis: A cold front is stalled-out across the region and we are trapped in the warmer portion or southern portion of the cold front, with humid and warm air.

The forecast will continues with several waves of showers and storms.

In between the stronger waves there could be any pop-up or (convective) type storms, which will happen at any given time in the afternoon.

A stronger High pressure “Fair Weather” system will build from the north and dry us out just in time for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 63°
Thunder in the Vicinity
Thunder in the Vicinity 0% 81° 63°

Wednesday

69° / 50°
Rain
Rain 88% 69° 50°

Thursday

64° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 64° 49°

Friday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 51°

Saturday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 54°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 59°

Monday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
79°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
68°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
66°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
66°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
66°

66°

4 AM
Light Rain
61%
66°

65°

5 AM
Light Rain
66%
65°

64°

6 AM
Light Rain
75%
64°

64°

7 AM
Rain
88%
64°

65°

8 AM
Rain
79%
65°

66°

9 AM
Rain
79%
66°

66°

10 AM
Rain
83%
66°

67°

11 AM
Rain
79%
67°

68°

12 PM
Rain
64%
68°

68°

1 PM
Rain
63%
68°

67°

2 PM
Rain
61%
67°

66°

3 PM
Rain
63%
66°

66°

4 PM
Showers
58%
66°

65°

5 PM
Showers
51%
65°

64°

6 PM
Showers
41%
64°

