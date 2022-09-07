Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Tracking a few isolated showers throughout the day today, but for the most part, today will be a good day to get outside before the weekend ahead. Later this week we will see more rain and storm coverage in the area as a system of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico moves into the area on Friday. This wet, tropical pattern is expected to stick around into the next week leaving us wet and humid.



Temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s today. As the area of low pressure moves through our area, we will see a drop in temperatures, with highs dropping into the lower 80s to mid 80s for the remainder of the week.

– Kaylee Barbee Miss. State Graduate intern