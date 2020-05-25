Rain chances ramp-up through Thursday, with less chances this weekend

Short Term Forecast: We are between two systems through Thursday. We have our high pressure over the Bahamas extending across our surface and pumping plenty of sub-tropical Atlantic air across Georgia and Alabama. Over across Texas we are watching a developing upper level low pressure system extending across the surface over the next few days slowly advancing eastward. The closer this low pressure system advances eastward the coverage for rainfall each afternoon becomes more scattered and widespread. A more southeasterly breezy, which for this time of year makes us more humid and unstable.

Thursday PM: We are watching for the set-up for the possibility for enhanced storms along and head of this front… Stay tuned for WEATHER AWARE.

Weekend-Following Week: The air behind this front from Thursday’s storm will introduce drier and less humid air, with isolated showers and storms south and east of Columbus. Readings will rise to about 90 through the weekend and rain chances taper-off to only sporadic or hit or miss, summer-like afternoon pop-up storms. The winds at the surface become more westerly and less humid.