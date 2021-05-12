 

Rain creeps out and clouds linger through Thursday, then we are greeted with weekend sunshine

There will be scattered showers southeast of Columbus throughout the overnight and through daybreak Thursday morning. The clouds will be sticking around and the winds will be picking-up a bit in the forecast.

The clouds will still be lingering Thursday but will eventually clear for a great start to the weekend.

Weather Synopsis: Cooler air will be building into the region with chilly conditions and afternoon highs well below average until we warm-up for the weekend. A stronger High pressure “Fair Weather” system will build from the north and dry us out just in time for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 59° 49°

Thursday

73° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 73° 50°

Friday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 77° 52°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 80° 55°

Sunday

84° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 84° 59°

Monday

85° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 85° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

8 PM
Cloudy
3%
57°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
55°

57°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
57°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
55°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
55°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

51°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
50°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
52°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

60°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

