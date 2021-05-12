Rain creeps out and clouds linger through Thursday, then we are greeted with weekend sunshine

There will be scattered showers southeast of Columbus throughout the overnight and through daybreak Thursday morning. The clouds will be sticking around and the winds will be picking-up a bit in the forecast.
The clouds will still be lingering Thursday but will eventually clear for a great start to the weekend.
Weather Synopsis: Cooler air will be building into the region with chilly conditions and afternoon highs well below average until we warm-up for the weekend. A stronger High pressure “Fair Weather” system will build from the north and dry us out just in time for the weekend.
